San Francisco Boiler Repair Company Bridge City Boiler Specializes in Carbon Monoxide Detection

12/02/2012 -- Carbon monoxide detection is an important feature of San Francisco-based Bridge City Boiler's newest energy monitor and control. The control device is installed near a commercial boiler or water heater and the device's sensors detect the water temperature and then adjust the boiler or water heater according to a custom energy saving temperature schedule. An additional sensor can detect harmful amounts of carbon monoxide through real-time monitoring. The device is programmed to shut off the boiler or water heater if high levels are detected. In those situations, customers receive email alerts and phone messages to facilitate a quick exit from the property.



San Francisco boiler repair, maintenance and installation are the primary concerns of Bridge City Boiler. Now, in addition to these services, the company offers this new device with a built-in carbon monoxide detector.



Carbon monoxide detection is difficult, because carbon monoxide itself is odorless and tasteless. In November 2012, this was the precise problem at a San Francisco-area hotel. Carbon monoxide was traced to a boiler that feeds the pool and spa at the Embassy Suites San Francisco Airport hotel in Burlingame. The boiler was immediately shut down. Guests were evacuated and no one was injured.



Also in November, in a residential San Francisco neighborhood, no source was found for the carbon monoxide exposure that sent 14 people in the Bernal Heights neighborhood to the hospital. Bridge City Boiler’s new device likely could have prevented most or all of the injuries.



Exposure to carbon monoxide can be deadly if not stopped as quickly as possible. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath on exertion, impaired judgment, chest pain, confusion and hallucinations. Bridge City Boiler’s new device is designed not only to save lives but also to alert people to take action before any of these symptoms appear.



About Bridge City Boiler

With offices in both southern and northern California, Bridge City Boiler has built a reputation over three decades of top-notch service and reasonable prices for the installation, repair and maintenance of innovative energy-saving systems. Customers’ full investment in these energy-saving systems is preserved through real-time monitoring and information delivered via their designated Internet URL (address). The President of Bridge City Boiler, Tom Debin, is a past president of the California Solar Energy Association and is considered a national authority on hot-water heating and energy-saving measures. For more information, please visit http://bridgecityboiler.com/SanFrancisco.