San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- San Francisco criminal lawyer Peter Fitzpatrick has extensive experience in a wide range of criminal cases. Peter has represented over ten thousand clients in his fifteen years of experience as a San Francisco criminal lawyer. Peter has defended the rights of clients from initial consultations through successful verdict more than forty times, and seen countless cases dismissed before ever making it to trial. San Francisco criminal lawyer Peter Fitzpatrick works tirelessly to protect the rights of clients facing criminal charges, or dealing with any other actions involving State, Federal and Local governments and criminal justice systems.



San Francisco criminal lawyer Peter Fitzpatrick has represented an enormous spectrum of clients facing a wide range of individual legal situations. Peter can provide expert advice and representation on matters from appeals to felony level criminal charges. The Law Office of Peter Fitzpatrick has assembled an experienced and capable team of investigators, jury consultants and other experts in the fifteen years of practice in San Francisco. This team is brought to bear for every client, providing a complete and well-rounded defense for every single client.



Peter Fitzpatrick understands the mental and emotional strain that comes with being the plaintiff or defendant in a criminal hearing. Peter works with every client, to ensure they have the best possible experience with the legal system. By keeping them informed and in the loop on every aspect of the case and treating them with the utmost respect, Peter ensures a smooth transition through legal proceedings.. Peter Fitzpatrick offers free consultations for defendants in crimes as varied as white collar offenses, DUI and even murder and treats every client with professionalism and respect.



Law Office Of Peter Fitzpatrick

1500 20th St.

San Francisco, CA 94107

primary: (415) 484-1270

office: (415) 484-4027 ext. 3