San Francisco Medical Spa Celebrates Eighth Anniversary

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Bay Area residents have long enjoyed the luxury of getting pampered at Serenity MedSpa. Co-founders and owners Dr. Lisa Kang and Dr. David Kang are delighted to celebrate Serenity MedSpa’s eighth anniversary this May.



“Both Dr. David and I are thrilled that Serenity MedSpa has become a premier aesthetic destination in the Bay Area,” says Dr. Lisa Kang. “As board-certified surgeons, we both bring exemplary dedication and service to every patient and every procedure.”



Serenity MedSpa offers an extensive array of aesthetic treatments to address a variety of skin and body issues. Its services include facial rejuvenation (such as Botox, fillers, laser skin rejuvenation, skin tightening and microdermabrasion), body rejuvenation and contouring, weight loss, laser hair removal and hair restoration. Each treatment is customized to help clients achieve the best results possible.



“At Serenity MedSpa, we help every patient become his or her healthiest version of themselves--inside and out,” says Dr. David Kang. “That’s why we offer comprehensive treatments that are designed to complement each other.”



“The transformations we see on a daily basis make our work incredibly gratifying,” adds Dr. Lisa Kang. “We look forward to many more successful years in San Francisco.”



About Serenity MedSpa

Serenity MedSpa is located on Maiden Lane in the heart of downtown San Francisco and offers the most innovative and comprehensive treatments available for the face and body. From cosmetic lasers and dermatologic procedures to body contouring and weight loss services, our board-certified surgeons carefully research the best in emerging technologies to bring clients results-driven treatments that meet the highest standards of safety and quality.



Since co-founding Serenity MedSpa in 2006, board-certified surgeons Dr. Lisa Kang and Dr. David Kang have become well-recognized names in the field of medical spa treatments in the Bay Area.



Media Contact:



Serenity MedSpa

info@serenitymedspa.com

San Francisco, CA

www.serenitymedspa.com