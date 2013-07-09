San Francisco Named Snobbiest City, Celebrates with Best New Summertime Cocktail

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- According to Travel + Leisure readers, San Francisco has made the number one spot as America's Snobbiest City. To celebrate the new title, GRC Beverages LLC, headquartered in San Francisco, is sharing one of its best new cocktail recipes -- Xi Acai Mint Lemonade.



So what makes this all time summer favorite the best? One word: quality. The main ingredient in this blush-hued beverage is Xi Acai (zee ah-sigh-ee) a new 25 proof ready-to-drink, gluten free, low calorie cocktail mixer.



Robert Nathanson, EVP of Xi Acai, “San Francisco is renowned for its finely crafted cocktails and world class mixologists, we want quality and we want the best.” And the best it is, Xi is a recent Gold Medal Winner at the 2013 International Spirits Competition (90 points) and named Best New Spirit at the 2013 NCB Show and Expo in Las Vegas, NV.



CEO Mike Rooney, “We did not cut any corners during the development of this product. From the all natural acai and blackberry juice to the craft small batch award winning silver Rum to the premium agave sweetener, every last detail of this product was engineered to demonstrate our commitment to quality.”



So raise your glass to the snobbiest city and to the best cocktail of the summer!



Acai Mint Lemonade

Yield: 1 Cocktail



Into a Mixing Glass add:

4 leaves mint

½ oz lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

Muddle Mint



Add:

1 oz Xi Acai

¾ oz Vodka



Shake and strain over ice in a tall glass. Add soda water. Add lemon slice, garnish with mint sprig.



Like Carnival in a Bottle, but please enjoy Xi Acai Cocktails responsibly.



About GRC Beverages, LLC

Based in California, GRC Beverages specializes in upscale super beverages and produces superfood based all natural products using only the finest ingredients. For more information on GRC Beverages and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.xicocktails.com/



CONTACT:

Robert Nathanson

GRC BEVERAGES, LLC

580 California Street FL 16

San Francisco, CA 94104

Direct: 415-385-3100

Fax: 415.704.3321

http://grcbev.com/about/