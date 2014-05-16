San Francisco Portable Toilets Rental Unveils New Collection of Durable and Sturdy Sanitary Units

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- San Francisco portable toilets have launched yet another portable potty to their huge collection of sanitary units. The newly launched portable toilets are designed for special events. It has an amazing exterior with a bright finish which adds to the events décor. It also comes with all the necessary amenities that are found in indoor bathroom. In addition, the rental company offers added bonus amenities that are standard with its hire.



These special event portable restrooms have all the amenities of a complete service public toilet. It features a full running sink and flushing toilet that are operated separately with foot pumps for optimal sanitary experience. There is also a soap dispenser with anti-bacterial liquid soap that kills bacteria and germs. It also comes with completely stocked paper towel for quick hand drying.



The rental company also offers some additional luxury toilet accessories which the users will be completely grateful for. Some of the features are toilet seat covers which will ensure each user have a dry and clean toilet seat. It also has automatic air fresheners that will eliminate any odors and keep the toilet freshly scented. A beautiful floral arrangement and vanity mirrors are also provided by the rental service without any additional charge.



The portable toilets have inside locking system which enables a user the security of their privacy. It has a spacious interior, a translucent white roof that gives natural light in the day and a solar mechanical light for night use. These portable toilets are well ventilated to get rid of any odor in the restroom.



The San Francisco portable toilets rental offers the perfect potty for any event in need of outdoor sanitary arrangements. They have uniformed professionals to carry out the task on time. The company has been constantly improving and upgrading their portable toilets rentals and strives to exceed the customers’ expectations. They offer stellar portable toilets to all of San Francisco city. To acquire further details about San Francisco Portable Toilets please head to http://www.portabletoiletssanfranciscoca.com



About San Francisco Portable Toilets

San Francisco Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering San Francisco. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

San Francisco, CA

Email: info@portabletoiletssanfranciscoca.com

http://www.portabletoiletssanfranciscoca.com