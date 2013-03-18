San Francisco Wedding Photographer IQphoto Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- IQphoto, a San Francisco wedding photographer company, has just celebrated its tenth anniversary. Since photographing its first wedding on March 12, 2003, IQphoto has earned a well-deserved reputation among its clients for its outstanding talent and top-notch customer service. The company has earned an 87% referral rate and has been completely booked for the past four years. In addition to photographing weddings throughout the Bay Area, IQphoto has also covered multiple international assignments over the past decade.



As anyone who has ever gotten married knows quite well, wedding photos are one of the most important parts of the entire day. Long after the three-tiered cake has been eaten and the dress has been hung away in the closet, the pictures provide couples with a tangible reminder of their big day.



At IQphoto, the talented team of photographers understands that they are not just offering a needed-service, they are actually providing couples with cherished memories. That is why each San Francisco photographer who works at IQphoto will work closely with couples to make sure they are getting the type of wedding photos that match their own personal style.



The San Francisco wedding photography company features a variety of packages and styles, including wedding photojournalism, traditional, and illustrative. For example, wedding photojournalism is a contemporary style that has become very popular in recent years. Instead of a group of posed photos of the wedding party, it features more candid photos of the couple that are taken throughout the entire day. Many couples like this option because of the way the photos tell and show the story of their special day.



Another popular option at IQphoto is the San Francisco City Hall Wedding Package. It includes the use of a photographer at City Hall along with an additional location around the city either before or after the ceremony.



“If you are planning a weekday San Francisco City Hall Wedding and need a photographer for just few hours: we have session tailored just for that,” an article on IQphoto’s website noted, adding that the package may be combined with engagement and pre-wedding photography.



“Of course it’s not just City Hall. There are plenty of inspiring places around Northern California to get married at. We will be happy to talk with you about the details of your day, and can even recommend an officiant, florist, makeup artist or transportation.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about IQphoto can visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can read more about the photography services that are available and browse through galleries of wedding photos.



