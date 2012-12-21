San-IT Expands Staff to Accommodate Adoption of iPhone 5 by Many UK Small Businesses

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- The recent release of Apple’s iPhone 5 has led to a number of medium sized businesses adopting new mobile technologies. In response to the increased demand San-IT has expanded their staff to include several dedicated iPhone 5 support specialists.



Many businesses have found the increased functionality of the device a blessing and a curse. While the advanced features of the device lend new capabilities to business operations they also introduce confusion that leads to organizational inefficiency.



The specialists provide more than basic repair and diagnostic services for these devices. They also provide best practices and help to implement policies that minimize the chaos that can be introduced when businesses adopt radical new technologies.



With a well established clientele, San-IT was uniquely positioned to implement such a niche service offering. With years of experience delivering kind of IT support Stockford businesses demand, San-IT’s clients were quick to recognize the need for the recommended addition to their core services.



Several organizations have opted to maintain at least a part-time presence of these new specialists. They also provide 24 hour support in the event that an iPhone 5 causes any distress to employees working the late shift.



Upcoming “iPhone 5 adoption” clinics are scheduled for businesses not currently utilizing San-IT’s services. Two sessions will be held at a private location in Stockport on January 2nd, 2012. Businesses interested in taking advantage of this free clinic can register by contacting San-IT directly.



“This is the IT support Manchester and Stockport really need,” said Adam Jones, who serves as a point of contact for one of San-IT’s larger clients. “They don’t always need full time IT support, but when new technologies come along they are hopeful that someone can help.”



San-IT has provided similar clinics and workshops in the past. There are several scheduled throughout the early part of 2013, including several focused on the new technologies offered in Windows 8. “When things change in the world of IT businesses need to assess whether or not it is worth making the switch. Our goal with these clinics and workshops is to help them make an informed decision. There are no marketing pitches or promotions. Most of the businesses that participate don’t even have the budget to hire us for regular maintenance. We just want to give something useful to the Manchester and Stockport communities.”



Adam Jones can be contacted directly for more information.



Adam Jones

enquiries@san-it.co.uk

San IT Ltd

27A Station Road

Cheadle Hulme

Stockport

Cheshire

SK8 5AF