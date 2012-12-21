San-IT Scheduled to Offer Free Network Assessments for Small Businesses Considering Windows 8 Upgrades

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- The level of Manchester IT support businesses expect has long been provided by San-IT. Their clientele consists of businesses with as few as 5 employees to as many as 5,000. With the recent release of Windows 8 businesses will need to assess the technology, their network’s ability to handle the upgraded software, and whether or not it provides the functionality needed.



“You can’t just roll these installations out and hope for the best,” says Adam Jones, one of San-IT’s senior consultants. “You really have to make sure everything is properly configured and that the network won’t end up crippled if you go through with it.”



The bigger concern for most small to medium sized businesses isn’t the capability of their current IT infrastructure, but whether or not the new features and capabilities of the software provide a solid, measureable return on investment.



Windows 8 is designed primarily for consumers utilizing tablet devices. There are dozens of new features designed specifically for those platforms. There are some that businesses find attractive for increases in productivity and easier management of intellectual property. But these features won’t necessarily deliver what is implied.



“If a business is planning on making the switch they need to understand how these new features are going to actually work and what the impact will be for their bottom line. If it doesn’t provide a measurable increase in profitability there is no reason to invest in this area.”



San-IT provides computer support Manchester businesses require on a regular basis. There primary service is regular network maintenance and management. They regularly offer free clinics and workshops for local businesses to assist with the assessment of new and changing technologies.



On January 3rd, 2012 a special Windows 8 clinic and workshop is scheduled at 10am at the Crowne Plaza. Seating is free but limited. The event will focus on the different ways these new technologies may benefit small and medium sized businesses, as well as highlighting the expected costs of upgrading the components.



Visitors will have a chance to discuss their individual concerns with the upgrades in short one-on-one sessions. These are offered to provide a quick overview of the expected costs and challenges with upgrading the entire network and computer system.



“A lot of businesses will be absolutely shocked to find out how expensive it is going to be to make the upgrade this soon after release, but for some an early adoption will provide a measurable return on investment and it will make sense to move forward.”



San IT have bee providing computer support Manchester for many years. They can be found at http://www.san-it.co.uk



