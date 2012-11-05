San Jose CA SEO Is on the Cutting Edge of Local Search Engine Optimization

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Google and other search engines regularly update and refine their search algorithms in order to create the most relevant matches for those making searches. The latest innovation in this vein is the advent of local matches, wherein the search engine takes into account an individual’s location to present them with search matches most accessible to them in the real world. This powerful new tool has created a whole new set of opportunities for small business, and San Jose CA SEO is a company determined to help as many local businesses as possible maximize this potential.



The company offers website design services, with an impressive website portfolio available to view on their site, and an impressive list of services including search engine optimization specialising in local optimization, targeted optimization, permission based email campaigns, pay per click ad campaigns, video marketing and production, press release submission and lead generating customer capture. The details of these many strategies may come as a surprise to many small business owners, and San Jose CA SEO is eager to emphasise their importance in terms of a companies bottom line.



The business has had numerous successes on behalf of their clients using proprietary white hat link building methods. A spokesperson for San Jose CA SEO, Lee Hobson, explained the increasing necessity of these services,



“Creating the right kind of optimized content and keeping up with ever changing search engine algorithms can be an impossible challenge for a small business owner. Back end IT operations can get to be a full time job, and keeping abreast of new promotional ideas like video production is a must in a market that has exploded more quickly than any other. The combination of these things creates a shifting sand that can sink small and local businesses if they can’t keep up, which is why hiring a local SEO firm is the way forward, letting us focus on representing the business in the difficult but incredibly lucrative modern market, and letting the business owners concentrate on running the best business they can. We specialize in getting not only top organic search engine positions but also helping businesses convert those golden leads into sales. Our focus is always on tangible ROI for the customer.”



About San Jose CA SEO

San Jose CA SEO specializes in local search engine optimization. They work hard so clients do not have to try to overcome technical problems that are often involved with running their own websites, while optimizing them for people who are looking for local products and services. They promise to get local businesses onto the first page of Google search results for key terms. For more information please visit: http://www.sanjosecaseo.com/