San Jose Homes Stand out as One of the Few Cities with Mold Free Homes

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- San Jose stands out as this year’s city providing one of the best industry certified Mold Testing services in the country. The unmatched quality when it comes to thoroughness of search techniques and accurateness of results has successfully eradicated the existence of molds in most San Jose homes.



Last year, some of the best Mold Testing San Jose Companies has come together to hatch up on an award winning plan. These Companies have improved on the training of the mold inspectors and mold cleanup teams. This year, there is hardly any member in the Mold Testing San Jose Companies without a high-level certification. Another groundbreaking move by these Companies was to make their services cheaper and more accessible so that almost all homes in San Jose can hire professional Mold Testers.



Not only were the services made cheap but also the Companies made sure that almost every neighborhood or area has a Mold Testing office. The 123 Mold Testing Company made to the San Jose headlines as one of the few IAC2 certified that was extensively available all over the city. This major move made by the Mold Testing Companies brought to the city the auspicious prestige of one of the cities having hygienic mold free buildings that are rented out to tenants.



This is with respect to the discount package yet again offered out to landowners. Under this package, owners of large buildings with large number of rooms to be mold tested have been given certain percentage of discounts. This year, most buildings in San Jose are completely mold free thanks to the discount offer.



The main reason behind molds affecting the homes in San Jose is because of the fact that most molds are not visible. While moisture and unhygienic conditions account for most mold growth in homes, many unsuspecting factors can also lead to the growth of molds. Hence it is highly advisable that homeowners should not wait for visible signs before getting professional help. To get new information on mold testing in San Jose please click here.



About 123moldtesting.net

123 Mold Testing is one of the most trusted companies for all mold inspection and mold testing services nationwide. All of our technicians and mold inspectors are IAC2 certified and all mold testing is performed in AIHA accredited laboratories.



Media Contact

123moldtesting

info@123moldtesting.net

Austin TX

http://www.123moldtesting.net/