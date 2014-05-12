San Jose Hot Tubs Announces Opening of New Retail Location

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- San Jose Hot Tubs proudly announces the opening of a new retail location in the San Jose area. The company makes it a point to carry the top brands found in the Hot Tubs San Jose industry and prides themselves on offering exceptional service to all customers.



"Be sure to stop in today to check out the new store. Friendly, knowledgeable staff are on hand to answer all questions while guiding each customer through the purchase process and look forward to meeting new clients while helping each choose their new hot tub," Brice Periwal, spokesperson for San Jose Hot Tubs, declares.



During the purchase process, a staff member walks the client through the different factors which need to be considered when buying a hot tub. Many feel that the price should be the top consideration, yet this isn't the case. First and foremost, one needs to determine if a stationary unit is desired or if a portable one would better meet their needs. Once this has been decided, the next consideration involves the space available to hold a unit and the number of people one wishes to entertain in the hot tub.



"The decision making process needs to begin long before the first hot tub is looked at because this helps to limit choices while increasing customer satisfaction. Knowing what one is looking for helps to make the process much easier," Periwal continues. "In addition, one needs to take the amount of site prep required into account along with any modifications which may need to be made to provide power to the unit."



Other factors to consider during the process include the depth and variety of the seating, the ability of users to lounge, and the amount of space offered in the footwell. One always needs to look into the hot tub controls and how easy they are to access, whether or not the unit offers cushioned headrests, and whether or not it is easy to enter and exit the hot tub.



"Ask the Hot Tub Dealers San Jose if a wet test may be scheduled, one which involves sitting in the hot tub to see if it is comfortable. During this test, the potential buyer needs to try every seat in the unit to be certain they are all satisfactory. The more one knows about the chosen unit before purchase, the better the chances of complete satisfaction once the unit is home and installed," Periwal explains.



About San Jose Hot Tubs

San Jose Hot Tubs, the creation of industry veterans who banded together in an effort to make a difference in the hot tub industry, offers exceptional customer service while providing the top brands. This helps to keep the company at the top, dominating the local market.