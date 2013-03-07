Scotts Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- According to Johns Hopkins Medical Institution, head lice infestations number somewhere between 12 and 25 million each year and target primarily younger children, under age 12.



Head lice cause unnecessary absence from school and work, with millions of dollars spent on remedies and treatment of infestations. Experience has shown that screening for head lice can decrease the incidence of head lice out breaks within a classroom.



Nitless Noggins offers free lice checks for schools that find themselves worried about an infestation for the month of March in the San Jose Lice Removal and Los Gatos Lice Removal areas.



“Teachers are grateful. It’s very common to find new cases as soon as the holidays end. During January and February, infestations go up drastically.” McQuillian says. “Now that we have a new treatment center in Los Gatos, we can service the local schools as we have in the Santa Cruz community.”



The American Academy of Pediatrics, the National Association of School Nurses, the Centers for Disease Control and the NH Dept. of Health and Human Services have all recommended that students with nits and/or head lice infestation not be excluded from school. So Marcy McQuillian, owner of Nitless Noggins, goes back to school as well, but her reason—to check classrooms for head lice.



McQuillian, a Santa Cruz mom, is appreciative of the schools in Monterey and San Jose Counties who have her come to do the head checks. Thanks to a new FDA-Cleared medical device—the LouseBuster™, she is able to successfully treat each infested child, without chemicals, in less than an hour, enabling the students to go directly back to class.



“This really is huge,” McQuillian explains. Before the LouseBuster ™ treatment, children would miss days of school, and parents would have to miss work in order to rid their child of head lice and nits [lice eggs].”



Used in over 26 states, and 18 countries, The LouseBuster ™ device—developed by biologists at the University of Utah—is a new way to kill head lice without pesticides or other chemicals. Clinical studies have shown that the treatment, which uses only controlled heated air delivered by certified operators, provides a safe, fast, highly effective way to kill all stages of head lice—including lice eggs—by rapidly dehydrating them.



“No one should have to deal with what I went through when my daughters were in elementary school,” says McQuillian. “Even if you can kill the lice, killing the nits is a whole other story. But this device kills them, and without chemicals.”



This is exactly why McQuillian, owner of Nitless Noggins, is passionate about what she does.



“No more missed days of work or school. No more infestations. No more anxiety for parents and teachers. No more lice.”



McQuillian serves Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Jose lice removal and Santa Clara Counties.



“I just wish more schools realized the importance of doing head checks, and making sure students are treated directly after discovering nits or lice. …Especially after the holidays. So many infestations could be stopped.”



For more information and possible risks, visit: http://www.lousebuster.com



