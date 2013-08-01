San Jose Plumber Announces Their New FREE Estimate Policy for All Types of Plumbing Works

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- In the present era of tough economic times, everyone loves an affordable service provider. And when it comes to an unpredicted plumbing problem, one often fails to choose a professional plumber providing excellent services in an expensive manner. Now, for all homeowners in San Jose and the entire Bay Area, the San Jose Plumbing company announces their free estimate policy under which, all customers can request for a free quote from them for any kind of plumbing job.



According to the company, their free estimate will help a customer in assessing the plumbing cost in advance, and they can compare their prices with other service providers. However, they claim that they are always much more affordable in comparison to other service providers in the area. Speaking about their new free quote policy, the owner of the company, Adrian reveals, “We have developed a systematic approach that enables us to offer a precise quote for a plumbing project. If the customer provides us with the exact details, we give them the final quote and they are never charged anything beyond the quoted price. However, in some cases, we visit the client’s site in order to assess the project cost and provide a prior estimation to the client.”



Moreover, they always charge on the project-basis, unlike other service providers that charge on the basis of service hours. They reveal that once the project cost is decided, they can work for unlimited number of hours until the project is completed to the utmost satisfaction of their client. According to them, since they charge on the basis of a project, their price estimation is always more affordable than other plumbers and plumbing companies in San Jose. More importantly, they offer their services 24 hours a day and thus are the most suitable in case of an emergency San Jose Sewer and Drain problem.



According to the San Jose Plumber , their free estimation feature helps them connect with the customers and people in the entire California Bay Area now don’t hesitate to discuss their plumbing project with them and asking for a free quote. And after receiving free price estimation, they can make sure that they can afford the services offered by this trustworthy plumbing company. They have been operating successfully for over 20 years now, and claim to have a long list of loyal customers in the entire area. One can learn more about their competence, professionalism and service excellence by watching this video testimonial: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvAK-i65N_s&feature=youtu.be



About San Jose Plumbing Company

Plumbing Tech SJ is a reputed plumbing company offering their Best Quality Plumbing Services in San Jose and the entire California Bay Area. The company has been in the plumbing business for over 20 years, and offers affordable services to a large number of customers in the area. Check our service at http://www.plumbingtechsj.com/Plumbing_Services.php and http://www.plumbingtechsj.com/Area_Services.php



