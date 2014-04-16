San Jose Water Damage Company Offers No Charge Safety Check for Commercial Properties

Morgan Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Umbrella Property Restoration, a leading San Jose water damage and full service remediation company, is now offering free safety checks for commercial properties. For a limited time, the company will perform a thorough safety check for Bay Area commercial property owners.



The founders of the water damage restoration company understand that a lot of water damage will occur from sewage backups and water leaks that come from broken pipes and/or water heaters. When there is a flood or other water damage taking place, it is imperative that someone find the water shut off valve to the entire building. Since in many cases, employees and others inside the commercial property are not sure where the water shut off value is, it is important to have a map handy that shows its exact location. During the free safety check, a friendly and knowledgeable team member from Umbrella Property Restoration will come out to the commercial property to locate and map out the shut off valve.



The fact that the company would offer a helpful complimentary service probably does not come as a surprise to the many people who have worked with Umbrella Property Restoration over the years. Since they opened in 1999, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for its top-notch remediation services, combined with outstanding and caring customer service. From flood and fire damage to smoke, moisture, mold and more, the technicians from the company work with a project manager during every step of the inspection and mediation process.



“The project manager provides guidance to the technicians and ensures the work is being done to IICRC specifications and in compliance with federal standards such as the Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) guidelines,” an article on the company’s website noted.



“In turn, our company works closely with you and your insurance company to make sure everyone is aware of what is being done and why.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Umbrella Property Restoration is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can read about their top quality property restoration and disaster remediation services.



About Umbrella Property Restoration

Since 1999, the Bay Area’s choice for property restoration and disaster remediation has been Umbrella Property Restoration. The company specializes in damage from fires, sewer malfunctions, mold and floodwater or burst pipes. Their technicians undergo ongoing training in disaster remediation and repair, to make sure their clients always receive the highest level of service and quality of results using the most up to date techniques, methods, and equipment around. Using state-of-the-art technology, the company’s technicians can assess the damaged area and tailor a custom solution to the actual needs. For more information, please visit http://umbrellapropertyrestoration.com/



Umbrella Property Restoration

16479 Vineyard Blvd.

Morgan Hill, CA 95037