San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by San Juan Basin Royalty Trust regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Houston, TX based San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas.



On August 20, 2021, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) announced that "it will not declare a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest" due to "excess production costs for the June 2021 production month." The Trust disclosed that "true-ups that occurred last month to the lease operating and capital cost categories for the January 2021 through April 2021 production months resulting in additional profits were made in error" and that "the June 2021 reporting month includes a reduction of $2,043,557.99 gross profits ($1,532,668.49 net to the Trust) due to corrections for those periods."



