San Leandro Top Companies Making a Beeline for WR Contractor's New Deluxe Porta Potties

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- WR Contractor, one of the leading porta potty Companies in and around the area of San Leandro has recently gained media recognition for its upscale executive category toilet model. The Company has been a leading supplier of porta potties not just in San Leandro but also in the entire state of California. Having its base in almost all the states of the United States of America, the Company has a successful career history of top customer service. Having had so much of recognition in different states, the recent media attention came as no surprise to the Company.



The leading top quality San Leandro portable toilets supplier has introduced affordable upscale porta potties to the residents just recently. Being a small town, the Company understands that its usual deluxe porta potties it supplies at metropolitan cities will be too expensive for the San Leandro residents. Hence, the Company came up with the ingenious idea of marrying affordable with luxury. The result was tremendous so much so that the media has gone into a frenzy trying to get a sneak peek not the secrets of making such an unbeatable collection. Needless to say, although the collection was unveiled early this year, San Leandro residents are still making a beeline to hire the collection for their events to impress their guests.



These upscale porta potties can be rented as separate trailers for those customers who cannot afford to pay for the entire set. Larger events like charity events have been known to hire more than three or four stall restrooms to accommodate the large number of guests. The Company is also sensitive towards the physically challenged guests who will find it difficult to access the normal porta potties made for normal people. Customer can lease the handicapped accessible sanitary units. These toilets are situated at ground level, with larger entry and spacious interior, which is large enough to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers. To get more details regarding portable toilets San Leandro CA please head to http://www.wrcontractor.com/california/portable-toilets-in-san-leandro-ca/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com