San Mateo Chiropractor Dr. David J. Lewis, DC Transforms Lives Through Advanced Techniques

The renowned chiropractor focused on the areas of spinal biomechanics and neurophysiology in order to provide a unique approach to health care. Utilizing a tailored approach to each patient to uncover the underlying causes, Dr. Lewis is able to choose the necessary procedures to increase functional capacities and decrease pain and suffering of the patient almost immediately. “My chiropractic care goal is to utilize my healing experience and expertise to treat the full range of long and short-term health problems, dysfunctions and painful conditions to bring lifelong relief and health wherever possible,” said Dr. Lewis.



Dr. Lewis employs various techniques and technologies designed specifically to rapidly improve postural alignment and body joint ranges of motion. This reduces neurological and functional joint compromise and facilitates rapid healing for acute and chronic injuries. The San Francisco Bay Area native is also trained in the revolutionary Koren Specific Technique (KST), which gently administers specific corrections to the spine and structural system.



Dr. Lewis addresses the wide variety of challenging and debilitating issues that a patient may present such as spinal dysfunction and pain, severe disc degeneration, scoliosis, post back surgery pain, headache, numbness, leg pain and more. His posture correction approach has significant impact on a patient’s overall health by improving the movement, flexibility and strength of the neck and back while helping organ system function.



The wonderful Yelp reviews of Dr. David J. Lewis stand as one more ongoing testimony to his skill and the transformative results he has garnered for his patients. In one of several Yelp reviews, Keith L. of San Carlos, CA wrote:



“I went snowboarding over Easter and had a great time. However coming off the chair lift I slipped off my board and fell on my left shoulder and jammed it, making it hard to lift my arm up over my head. Went to Dr. Lewis and after testing it for 10 minutes he knew exactly what to do. My shoulder feels better and he explained my symptoms to me in layman terms. He's great and I highly recommend using him.”



Rather than dictate treatments, Dr. Lewis works as a full partner with each patient throughout the diagnostic and treatment process. “I coach and strategize with my patients in the mysteries of Wellness Care so that they understand their needs and the benefits of a treatment plan,” said Dr. Lewis. “My goal is to give them the information and support to make an informed decision about their health care.” For more information, please visit http://www.davidjlewisdc.com/



