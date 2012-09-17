San Mateo Chiropractor Says the Proper Chiropractic Care Can Improve the Economy

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Research has shown approximately 80 to 90 percent of Americans suffer from back pain at some point in their lives. Yet, few people seek the essential chiropractic care needed to alleviate their pain and help them maintain their personal and professional lives.



What many individuals and businesses do not realize is there is a direct correlation between proper back pain care and money savings. In fact, numerous studies have revealed how patients who obtain the appropriate care from a qualified chiropractor can actually help improve the economy and save money in the process. Furthermore, the studies show how visiting a chiropractor as opposed to a general medical physician can greatly improve their overall well being, alleviating them from back pain and debt.



According to San Mateo Chiropractor, Dr. David J. Lewis DC, “Workers that take sick days or are not working at 100 percent due to back pain can improve the economy by seeking chiropractic care.”



While some people choose not to take action or simply take pain medication as a means of relief, David J. Lewis, DC says it is imperative to seek life enhancement/corrective care from a professional chiropractor to truly treat and repair the underlying issues of back pain. Dr. Lewis also says obtaining the proper chiropractic care cannot only provide patients with the relief they need, it can also save them money in the long run.



In a U.S. study conducted by Stano, 395,641 patients with one or more of 493 neuromusculoskeletal conditions were examined to compare the health care costs of patients who had received chiropractic treatment and those who had received treatment by medical or osteopathic physicians. The preliminary results showed that patients receiving chiropractic care experienced significantly lower health care costs, roughly $1,000 over the two-year period, than those who visited a medical or osteopathic physician.



Another study conducted by Jarvis, Phillips and Morris looked at workers’ compensation claims from 1988 in Utah. The study examined the total cost per case of chiropractic care versus medical care for patients with the same conditions. The results showed the costs were much higher for medical claims than chiropractic claims and people who received medical care missed 10 times more workdays than those who received chiropractic care.



These studies prove whether a person is suffering from muscle spasms, whiplash injuries or lower back pain, it is vital to obtain chiropractic care to ensure they receive the most successful, cost-effective treatment.



About Dr. David J. Lewis, DC

For more than 25 years, Dr. David J. Lewis, DC has utilized his expertise in spinal biomechanics and neurophysiology to provide a unique health care approach that alleviates pain and promotes lifelong wellness. Dr. Lewis has transformed thousands of lives by treating the underlying problem in order to facilitate long-term physical health and the connected emotional health of each patient. The San Francisco Bay Area native is a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic-West and is in practice in San Mateo, California.