San Miguel De Allende Boutique Hotel Receives Two Important Distinctions from the Design Travel Industry

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- L’Ôtel, a smart luxury design boutique hotel in the heart of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, is receiving international attention from the design and travel industries, in the shape of two major awards.



In the December 2012 issue, Architectural Digest Mexico’s Design Icons Awards honored L’Ôtel as the Best Project in the Hospitality category. The firm of the internationally renowned architect Roy Azar was responsible for the complete design concept of L’Ôtel, as well as the interior design and architectural modifications. Roy Azar brought all his design magic to L’Ôtel. “I envisioned it as a perfect San Miguel boutique hotel and guesthouse,” Azar says, “a place where I would want special guests of mine to stay when they are in this beautiful town.” Just a few steps away from the lively Jardin, the center of town, but also closed away on a quiet lane away from traffic, L'Ôtel gives guests both the opportunity to engage the town’s vibrant activities or to enjoy blissful solitude in a splendid setting. In L’Ôtel every single detail of design and comfort have been scrupulously created to appeal to savvy world travelers and guests who enjoy the good life. It's the perfect venue for lovers of architecture, art, and good taste.



Recently, Frommer’s Travel Guides, one of the most prestigious travel resources in the world since 1957, has included L’Ôtel in their list of the Top 100 Hotels in the World, in the Experience category. Indeed: with only four suites, L’Ôtel is one of the most exclusive hotels in the Americas - a space of beauty, relaxation and discovery - and literally a limited edition experience. What separates L’Ôtel from the rest of the boutique hotels is that the guests never feel they are staying at a hotel: every detail and each part of the customer service experience is designed to make the guest feel entirely at home. From the exquisite bed linens and bath robes, to the Côté Bastide toiletries, and the honesty bar in the living room, among many other amenities, the philosophy of L’Ôtel is to transcend the notion of mere hospitality, exceeding the expectations of the most discerning travelers.



L’Ôtel is located in Calle Chiquitos 1A, in San Miguel de Allende. For inquiries and reservations, refer to the website www.l-otelgroup.com, e-mail info@l-otelgroup.com or call: from Mexico - (415) 154 9850, from the USA - (210) 745 – 1457



Contact

Shari Reynolds

(956) 285-6888

shari@lagueramedia.com