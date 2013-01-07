Sana Ali Applications Engineer for Seegrid Profiled in Industrial Engineer Magazine

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Seegrid provides robotic solutions to manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, consumer packaged goods, automotive and 3PL industries. It also brings robotic industrial trucks and robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. Seegrid technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for costly automated-guided vehicle guidance systems.



Sani Ali, Applications Engineer for Seegrid Corp., was recently interviewed by David Brandt for the December 2012 magazine of the Institute of Industrial Engineers. Ali determines system requirements, product selection, pricing, customer operational modification recommendations, and proposal generation for potential Seegrid Corp. customers. She provides support to the Seegrid sales team by assessing customer sites and assisting with customer presentations. Her position requires day-to-day interaction with sales management, sales, engineering and potential customers.”



Ali noted, “A perfect day at work would be installing robotic trucks at customer sites. This would involve a detailed application analysis performed prior to the install; the analysis consists of determining the justified number of robotic trucks at the location based on throughput as well as the return on investment for the robotic trucks. Once a customer purchases our robotic trucks, the installation phase begins, which requires hands-on interaction with the robotic trucks, such as setting up location identifiers and adding controlled behaviors such as horns/honks/pauses into the human interface of the robot.”



Seegrid (http://seegrid.com) will be exhibiting at booth 1531 during ProMat2013 January 21st -24th at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat 2013 Convention provide manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward as the industry's leading innovators showcase latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain equipment and systems. ProMat 2013 is the one show where manufacturers will see the best solutions and innovations the industry has to offer and meet the leading providers face-to-face to help companies streamline operations and improve visibility, maximize efficiency and flexibility, cut costs, maximize supply chain security, and reduce a carbon footprint.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by the leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



Seegrid Corporation

http://seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500