SanAntonioMoldTesting.com Offers Non-Biased Mold Detection Process

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Mold is a serious problem for San Antonio homeowners. Mold, when left untreated over time, can lead to serious health complications for residents. Furthermore, an untreated mold problem causes the value of a home to plummet. And in many cases, homeowners are left with tens of thousands of dollars in repair bills.



For that reason, it’s important to treat mold problems sooner rather than later. When treating mold, the first step many people take is to call a mold removal specialist. But at SanAntonioMoldTesting.com, visitors wil learn that there’s a better way to handle a mold problem: calling an independent San Antonio mold testing specialist.



SanAntonioMoldTesting.com is the online home of Mold Inspection & Testing (MI&T), a San Antonio company that inspects homes and businesses throughout the city. The main difference between MI&T and a traditional mold removal company is that MI&T never actually removes the mold. Instead, the company provides an independent analysis of the mold situation inside a home or business before delivering a comprehensive report on how to fix that problem.



A spokesperson for SanAntonioMoldTesting.com explained why independent testing is so important:



“When a mold removal company inspects the home, there is a clear conflict of interest – if they find a mold problem, it’s in their best interests to exaggerate that problem and leave the homeowner with a bill worth thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars. We suggest a better solution: a two-part process where an independent mold inspection specialist looks at the home and conducts a series of tests before recommending the best way for the homeowner to proceed.”



Using this method, bias is totally removed from the process. The homeowner doesn’t have to worry about overinflated costs or exaggerated mold damage. Instead, the homeowner can relax knowing that an independent specialist is on the case.



At SanAntonioMoldTesting.com, visitors will find all of the information they need to know about mold testing in San Antonio. The website features a number visitors can call to schedule a mold inspection appointment as well as a contact form visitors can fill out to ask questions or learn more about the mold inspection process.



The website also lists the fees and mold testing process involved. A mold testing specialist visits the house several times and collects samples. These samples are sent to an independent lab for testing. The results of this test are delivered in a report along with the step by step guide that the homeowner should take next.



About SanAntonioMoldTesting.com

SanAntonioMoldTesting.com is the online home of Mold Inspection & Testing (MI&T), a San Antonio company that offers unbiased mold testing to homes and businesses in San Antonio, Texas. The website features a helpline homeowners can call to order immediate independent mold testing as well as a simple contact form. For more information, please visit: http://www.sanantoniomoldtesting.com