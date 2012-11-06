BADBOY Blasters Announces a New Location Opening

Canton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- BADBOY Blasters, a family-owned company that sells sand blaster machines and soda blaster products, is opening a brand new facility to focus on custom products. Along with the specially ordered products, BADBOY will also offer non-custom goods, as well. It is worth mentioning that items such as the welded cabinets are 100% American made.



It can be hard to give customers with specialized product needs the appropriate amount of attention with so many products and orders coming in and out of the warehouse every day. To remedy this, Mark and Andrea Cain have put an emphasis on building a relationship with their customers and taking the time to make sure their customers receive all the help they need. Taking the time to go into detail is especially important to customers who want personalized products: “We had a growing number of customers asking for custom built products and we wanted to give those special orders the attention they deserve. Our staff will always dedicate their full attention and creativity to every project.”



BADBOY Blaster’s sandblasters include free standing and portable style sand blasters and all of the extra supplies you may need for your home improvement project, including fuel storage tanks, air compressors, hose reels, parts washers, portable concrete mixers and more. For more information about BADBOY Blasters and their standard or customizable products, visit their website at http://www.badboyblasters.com/index.html or call 330-454-BOYZ (2699).



About BADBOY Blasters

BADBOY Blasters is a family-owned company that consistently puts the best quality, American-made soda blaster products and sand blaster machines on the market. Through years of research and determination, Mark and Andrea Cain have developed a company that is dedicated to providing their customers with products and a shopping experience that they will be 100% satisfied with.