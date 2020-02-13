A new market study, titled “Global Sandals Market Research Report 2020”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
The global Sandals market is valued at 29150 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 37440 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on Sandals volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sandals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
The major players in global Sandals market include:
Birkenstock
Alpargatas
Belle
Adidas
Clark
Skechers
Caleres
Steven Madden
Rieker
ECCO
Decker
Aldo
Daphne
GEOX
Crocs
Kenneth Cole
Cbanner
Aokang
ST& SAT
Topscore
Red Dragonfly
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Sandals market is segmented into
Casual Sandals
Fashion Sandals
Segment by Application
Children Sandals
Men Sandals
Women Sandals
Global Sandals Market: Regional Analysis
The Sandals market is analyzed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Sandals market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Sandals Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2020-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
