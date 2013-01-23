Sandberg Properties Launches New Video on Real Estate Services

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- John Sandberg has launched a new video to help inform prospective buyers and sellers in concerned with property in South Florida. The professionally-made video greets users visiting his website at sandbergproperties.com. In it, John Sandberg discusses a variety of topics, such as the health and future prospects of South Florida’s real estate market, why Miami is a desirable choice to purchase a home, and what services and skills John Sandberg can offer clients looking to either buy or sell a home.



The video is part of a broad effort on the part of John Sandberg to reach out to clients. Other aspects of this customer engagement include his website’s recently launched blo, which provides the most relevant information for anyone seeking to buy or sell a property in South Florida. It allows users to learn about new listings, obtain a detailed description of featured properties, find up-to-date news about the region’s real estate market, and search for their preferred property.



In a similar vein, sandbergproperties.com has also expanded into social media platforms to interact with both clients and the web at large. All of these platforms are among the most widely-used venues in the internet, such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. John Sandberg managed to attain milestones with each of these platforms within a relatively short period of time.



John Sandberg specializes in a wide variety of local real estate markets, including Miami Beach Real Estate and pre-built developments such as Palau Sunset Harbour. He joined the real estate industry after more than 18 years experience in Wall Street finance and another 25 years as a manager of client negotiations for Bear Stearns. His background is cited as a source in of strength for understanding real estate markets and mediating between buyers and sellers. Additionally, he has been recognized as among the top 5% of most productive agents in the region.



Miami is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and its real estate market is considered is one of the most active and sought after in the world. The South Florida region as a whole has a global reputation for its warm climate, entertainment and shopping venues, and resorts. Subsequently, unlike many real estate markets elsewhere in the country, South Florida real estate has recorded consistent growth and is projected to remain healthy through 2013.