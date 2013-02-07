Sandberg Properties Optimizes Client Interaction

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Realtor John Sandberg’s website, sandbergproperties.com, has been optimized to better facilitate client-to-company engagement. The site allows clients to schedule a house showing online by submitting only their name, email, phone number, and the MLS number of the property.



Clients are also able to chat directly with John Sandberg through an innovative pop-up feature that is designed to be unobtrusive but accessible. Users also have the option of submitting basic contact information in order for John Sandberg to contact them at a specified time. The sum of these efforts is to promote more communication and allow clients optimal customer service.



These features are part of a broader effort on the part of John Sandberg to reach out to clients. Other aspects of this customer engagement include his website’s recently-launched blog, which provides the most relevant information for anyone seeking to buy or sell a property in South Florida. It allows users to learn about new listings, obtain a detailed description of featured properties, find up-to-date news about the region’s real estate market, and search for their preferred property.



In a similar vein, sandbergproperties.com has also expanded into social media platforms to interact with both clients and the web at large. All of these platforms are among the most widely-used venues in the internet, such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. John Sandberg managed to attain milestones with each of these platforms within a relatively short period of time.



About John Sandberg

John Sandberg specializes in a wide variety of local real estate markets, including Miami Beach Real Estate and pre-built developments such as Palau Sunset Harbour. He joined the real estate industry after more than 18 years experience in Wall Street finance and another 25 years as a manager of client negotiations for Bear Stearns. His background is cited as a source in of strength for understanding real estate markets and mediating between buyers and sellers. Additionally, he has been recognized as among the top 5% of most productive agents in the region.



Miami is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and its real estate market is considered is one of the most active and sought after in the world. The South Florida region as a whole has a global reputation for its warm climate, entertainment and shopping venues, and resorts. Subsequently, unlike many real estate markets elsewhere in the country, South Florida real estate has recorded consistent growth and is projected to remain healthy through 2013.