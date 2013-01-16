SandbergProperties.com Reaches Social Media Milestone

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- John Sandberg and his team have reached several milestones across several social media accounts. The Sandbergproperties.com Facebook account has received 215 “Like,” while the company’s Twitter feed achieved 1,500 followers. Meanwhile, John Sandberg’s YouTube channel has released 18 videos, gained 19 subscribers, and received a total of 11,000 views.



Sandbergproperties.com had expanded into social media platforms in an effort to reach out to both clients and the web at large. All of these platforms are among the most widely-used venues in the internet, and John Sandberg managed to reach these milestones within a relatively short period of time after launching into them.



Additionally, John Sandberg is launching a blog to help guide prospective homebuyers and home sellers through South Florida’s competitive and active real estate market. Soon to be located in the website (sandbergproperties.com) he blog will provide the most relevant information for anyone seeking to buy or sell a property in South Florida. Users can learn about new listings, get a detailed description of featured properties, find up-to-date news about the region’s real estate market, and search for their preferred property.



The blog will cover a wide variety of properties, ranging from condos and townhomes to single-family homes and mansions. Several major luxury real estate markets are included, such as Belle Island, Miami Beach Real Estate, and Sunny Isles Beach. The blog will also share details concerning pre-built developments, such as Palau Sunset Harbour, which will allow readers to learn about opportunities in advance.



John Sandberg joined the real estate industry after more than 18 years experience in Wall Street finance and another 25 years as a manager of client negotiations for Bear Stearns. His background is cited as a source in of strength for understanding real estate markets and mediating between buyers and sellers. Additionally, he has been recognized as among the top 5% of most productive agents in the region.