Sandhurst Consultancy Pte Ltd Offers Expert Consultancy Services for Companies

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Sandhurst Consultancy Pte Ltd works with a mission to offer the right and timely advice and to add benefits to their clients’ business with lots of dedication. The company is purely managed by experienced and qualified accountants. Sandhurst offers various services for small and medium enterprises including Singapore company formation for startups, tax advice, GST registration, business process outsourcing, accounting services and payroll.



Over the years Sandhurst Consultancy has been a specialist for company registration and has assisted a number of businessmen to establish new companies. Commenting on company startups in Singapore the manager of Sandhurst said, “Singapore has been considered to be the best place for business activities. The government has implemented a pro-business environment for promotion of business with the best infrastructures; also there are not much hurdles for company registration.”



To satisfy the formalities for company registration, Sandhurst serves in the preparation of all necessary documentation including the preparation of memorandum and articles for association. As Singapore offers an attractive tax incentive through tax exemptions, Sandhurst offers the right advice to their clients in satisfying the company requirements for gaining tax benefits.



Sandhurst assists companies in all aspects of accounting, taxation and GST. The massive experience on accounting helps Sandhurst in producing good and relevant financial reporting for companies in compliance with all taxation norms.



Commenting on their specialty in providing reliable services the manager added, “We involve in the collection of relevant information with a thorough and detailed analysis for each service. This benefits newly established companies and existing ones to reduce considerable amount of time and costs in the future.”



About Sandhurst Consultancy Pte Ltd

Sandhurst is a leading consultancy service offering consultation, guidance and assistance to their clients on company registration, accounting and tax, payroll and other business related services. Their services are offered by experienced and expert professionals. All their services can be availed at affordable rates carrying no hidden costs. For further details visit http://www.e-sandhurst.com