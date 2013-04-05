SanDiegoGoCard.com Brings Special Spring Season Offers

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Spring season is here and everyone is planning for a vacation this time of the year. San Diego Go Card.com is offering special discounts on select Go City Cards as well as Explorer Passes. It helps to save 15% in addition on all Go City Cards offered by Smart Destinations. The San Diego Go Card Promo Code is valid from April 3rd to April 8th. The San Diego Go Card is an attraction pass that offers free entry to all 48 San Diego destinations at low price. The company also ensures free in-city pick up that helps save money. SanDiegoGoCard.com is an online medium that facilitates buying these tickets over the internet.



SanDiegoGoCard.com allows people to search good deals on San Diego’s top destinations. It provides all the information on San Diego’s attractions including San Diego card offered by smart destinations. SanDiegoGoCard.com features all attractions of San Diego with the best price deals for people who are interested in visiting the place.



The San Diego Go Card Discount deals have got some great reviews from its customers. One of the customers said, “The go card was a really great way for my whole family to see all of the main vacation destinations in San Diego.” The website gives a wide range of information on different places to visit like the beaches and amusement parks. With a $73 value included in the San Diego Go Card one can visit the San Diego Sea world. A $4 value San Diego Go Card allows one to visit the Japanese Friendship Garden. Various other locations like the Coronado Ferry, San Diego Museum, Belmont Park San Diego, Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum are all incorporated in the card.



The founders of the company say, “As San Diego residents ourselves we have established a great knowledge base on all of the San Diego attractions that are featured on SanDiegoGoCard.com and we love sharing our information as well as resources with people that are interested in saving money while visiting San Diego.” SanDiegoGoCard.com claims that it will ensure that its customers save money.



For further details, visit www.sandiegogocard.com



About SanDiegoGoCard.com

SanDiegoGoCard.com is a website that provides information on best deals regarding various attractions at San Diego. It presents some good offers including the San Diego Go Card, San Diego Go Card Discount, which allow people to visit different destinations at lower prices. It displays a number of offers like spring sale, Easter weekend sale etc.



Media Contact



E-mail Address: info@sandiegogocard.com

877-711-6992

URL : http://www.sandiegogocard.com/

http://www.sandiegogocarddiscount.com