Sandra Simmons Announces the Release of Her New Book, "Unleash Your Cash Flow Mojo" Onto Amazon in Paperback and Kindle Formats

According to Ms. Simmons, who calls this secret to success the “cash flow mojo”, once learned, properly implemented and understood, business owners will see verifiable improvements in their business.



Unleash Your Cash Flow Mojo teaches readers new ways of thinking about money and the balance sheet. One method taught in the book is how to properly handle money the right way to improve cash flow. Many businesses make mistakes in regards to how they handle money; Unleash Your Cash Flow Mojo can help reverse those errors.



Ms. Simmons’ book is not a motivational tool; Unleash Your Cash Flow Mojo is an all new way of thinking about how money is handled in business. Many businesses use accounting to follow the cash flow rather than planning the use of the cash that is brought into the company. This is backwards to the success of a business. Nothing can be done about money that is already spent.



About Sandra Simmons:

Having founded Money Management Solutions, Inc. in 1994, Ms. Simmons has helped thousands of business owners fix errors in how they managed their companies. Through education in proper methods of handling money, proper implementation of accounting practices and dedicated support, these companies have become solvent and viable businesses in their own rights. Money Management Solutions books and software are used by entrepreneurs in over 25 countries around the world today with more being added at a rapid pace.



