SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation on behalf of investors in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at SandRidge Energy Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about SandRidge Energy’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



SandRidge Energy Inc. reported that its annual Revenue rose from $564.32million in 2009 to $1.39billion in 2011 and its Net Loss of $1.77billion in 2009 tunred into a Net Income of $108.06million in 2011.



Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) rose from as low as $4.00 in August 2010 to over $12 in July 2011.



Since then NYSE:SD shares declined on May 18, 2012 to slightly below $6.



