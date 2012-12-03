SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Investor Investigation Concerns Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares over potential securities laws violations by SandRidge Energy Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) prior to February 2011 and currently hold any of those NYSE:SD shares and/or those who purchased NYSE:SD shares between February 24, 2011 and November 8, 2011, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) concerning whether a series of statements by SandRidge Energy Inc. regarding the Company's business and operational status and FY 2012 financial expectations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $564.32 million for 2009 to over $1.39 billion in 2011 and its Net Loss of over $1.77 billion in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $108.06 million in 2011.



According to the investigation SandRidge Energy Inc. claimed that it had successfully transformed into a primarily high-margin oil producer from a primarily low-margin natural gas producer, and claimed strong business metrics, oil reserves, and forward earnings guidance. Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) rose from as low as $7.27 per share in late January 2011 to as high as $12.96 per share in April 2011 and declined then in September 2011 to as low as $5.56 per share.



On November 8, 2012, a large shareholder of SandRidge Energy Inc. issued a letter addressed to the SandRidge Board of Directors calling for the CEO’s resignation, citing, among other things, SandRidge's "disastrous performance" over 76% decline in its stock price since its initial public offering in 2007.



On November 25, 2011 NYSE:SD shares closed at $6.35 per share. One year later in the end of November 2012 NYSE:SD shares traded at slightly below $6 per share.



