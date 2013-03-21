Sands Resorts Begins Offering Ocean View Rooms in Myrtle Beach for as Low as $79 Per Night

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- When going on vacation to a tropical destination, most people prefer an ocean view. For those who don’t live on the coastline year-round, the ocean can be a very relaxing image to look at. And when falling asleep at night, hearing the sounds of waves crashing against the shore is an unparalleled experience.



That’s an experience that Sands Resorts wants to introduce to Myrtle Beach vacationers at an affordable price. Sands Resorts – which includes six different resorts along the Myrtle Beach coastline – is now offering ocean view rooms for as little as $79 per night, and oceanfront rooms start at just $59 per night.



In order to make vacations as relaxing as possible for guests, Sands Resorts offers a number of different types of vacation packages. A Sands Resorts spokesperson explained some of the most popular packages available today:



“We have a number of inclusive vacation packages available. We recently unveiled a summer special that allows guests to book five nights in June, July, and August and get two extra nights for free. Other packages are designed specifically for larger families, ‘snowbirds’, and honeymooners. We also have a section where last minute vacation planners can get exclusive deals on some of our best rooms – in some cases that discount stretches to 60%.”



But one of the most attractive parts of any Sands Resorts vacation is the free all-inclusive access to the surrounding entertainment complexes. When staying at any Sands Resorts properties, vacationers also get access to:



-Sands Waterpark

-Wild Water & Wheels

-Adventure Cruise

-Diamond Back Golf Course

-Ocean Annie’s Beach Bar

-Six Days of Magic

-Hall of Heroes

-Ocean Drive Pavilion



There are six different Myrtle Beach hotels owned by Sands Resorts, and each one offers a unique experience that will appeal to different types of vacationers. Sands Ocean Club, for example, is home to the famous Ocean Annie’s Beach Bar, making it perfect for guests who want to enjoy nightlife on their vacation. Ocean Dunes Resort, on the other hand, features one bedroom suites and three bedroom townhouses complete with kitchens and other amenities that make it perfect for families.



Once ready to inquire about a room or a vacation package, visitors can do so directly through the SandsResorts.com website. The website explains that availability is limited, and the summer months aren’t far away, so visitors are encouraged to inquire as soon as possible.



