Sandy Based "Wasatch Contract Manufacturing" was Elected 2013 Best "Liquid Contract Manufacturer" for Heber, UTAH 84145 Users Due to their Expertise, Cosmeceutical Quality and Unequalled Knowledge of "Skin Care"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.



801-566-4449

Owner, Kevin Casey

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/contact/



Mission Statement

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions

in personal care, business development and liquid nutrition.



Vision Statement

To provide leadership in establishing our client’s international businesses,

being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/



What are the first steps we need to take in order to get started?



Here are our first few steps to get started with Wasatch:



1. Execute an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement)

2. Fill out Credit Application (Send it to us)

3. Fill out Tax Paper (Send it to us)

4. Set up Consultation / Planning Conference



What are your regular Operating Hours?



-Regular Schedule: 7 AM-5 PM Monday-Thursday

-Office Staff: 8 AM-5 PM Monday-Friday

-Production Flex Time: 7 AM-7 PM

-Night and Graveyard Shifts: Available upon demand



How many Employees do you currently have?

15 Office Staff, 76 Regular Employees, 5-50Temporary/On-Demand Employees

What is your current Capacity?

45%



What is the process my product must go through to be approved and off to production?

After our initial strategy meeting, we will order raw materials and produce your lab samples. It may take 2-3 weeks for fresh “raws” to arrive. Your product is then developed in our Lab and submitted to you for approval (Specification and Approval Sheets are included with all samples). From start to finish, a product usually goes through an average of 3-5 customer revisions – each revision takes about a week to turn around. Once we have an approved formula from you, the time clock starts (6-8 weeks to receipt of finished goods).



What should my expectations be with regards to Product Development?

Most product development takes 4-12 weeks to complete, depending upon our customer required changes and feedback. Essentially you determine the process length. We have had customers complete product development in 18 days and others that have lasted 18 months.



I do not have space to store Packaging Components or Finished Goods? Can you ship some of them when needed?

Yes. We have warehouse space available for a fee. Yes, we can ship finished bulk product to you upon request. ~ We are not a Fulfillment House though (i.e. we do not ship small individual quantities to separate addresses).



Can Wasatch perform Challenge Testing?

Yes.



Can Wasatch grow pathogen and bacteria cultures for certain testing?

No.



How do you compare to other laboratories (production size and facility capabilities)?

Wasatch is a niche laboratory. We focus on helping smaller companies form their foundation and get established. We assist medium sized companies take the next growth step by refining product lines and improving quality. We work with large companies in developing and introducing new, innovative product lines. Small and medium sized customers produce 1,000,000 units or less each month.



How many total units, at full capacity, can you produce in a month?

4,500,000 (at current capacity).



Do you have Product Liability Insurance (PLI)?

Yes. Wasatch has a $2,000,000 policy in place for certain “Premier Customers.” We always encourage our customers to carry their own product insurance for issues that may arise with consumption. Wasatch is responsible to produce the product correctly but not to protect you against third party law suits. Please request details and specifics from management ($2,000,000 Aggregate and $1,000,000 per occurrence).



What makes someone a “Premier Customer?”

These parameters are discussed, traditionally, in our first sit down meeting.



Will I see a similar product to mine developed by Wasatch and sold by another company?

Yes and No; there can be certain product similarities but all products are unique; we are a custom product lab.



Do you Develop, Market or Sell products similar to those of your customers?

No, we do not compete with or against our customers.



What packaging options can you fill “In-House?”

Anything from drums and jugs (Bulk) to tubes and airless containers of any size. Additionally, we fill small packaging options up to a 4 cc container.



If we need help designing and procuring packaging, can you help us?

Yes, we employ a Packaging Engineer, on staff, that can help with every aspect of packaging and “Master Shipper” design.



Can you do Wipes and Single Dose Packaging in-house?

No. We fill bulk product for these types of projects and ship that bulk to our contracted partner companies around the country for application completion.



What are your product core competencies?

Anti-aging, Acne, Unique Skin Treatments, Sun Protection, Oral Health & Liquid N



ABOUT Wasatch Product Development

