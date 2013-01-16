Emperor Releases the Official Sandy Hook Tribute, Stop Violence Against Children

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- The Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting ignited a hot fire behind a movement to stop violence against children. The flame was sparked naturally on December 14, 2012 when Saint Michael, CEO of Seven Angels Music was touched by the news he discovered on Facebook. After absorbing the devastating story he reacted by singing words of comfort. These words are now the chorus for the official Sandy Hook Tribute song, “Angel in the Sky”. Written and performed by Emperor [Saint Michael & G-Terra] to comfort families of the victims and a musical counteraction against what Saint Michael describes as “Pure wickedness targeting our babies in these times”. The song was completed six days later and a “Lyrics Video” was released to YouTube the next day on 12/21/2012, the day many were tricked into accepting as the “Day of Judgment” on the earth. Ironically, the end of the lyrics video included a special prayer by Saint Michael requesting harsh Judgment for the poor soul who kills the innocent.



A music video to the tribute was self-produced by Emperor to promote the song. Proceeds from the tribute benefit the families of the victims through the Sandy Hook School Support Fund. Thanks to members of the business community in Charlotte, NC extending services to support the cause, the music video was a speedy production. Donated services included wardrobe [Taylor Richards & Conger] and a four passenger helicopter [Queen City Helicopter Corp] for the purpose of capturing aerial footage. Shot and directed by Greg Moore & Saint Michael on January 4 the video was released to Youtube on January 14. A domestic and international television network debut is expected no later than March 2013.



Known as the "I-ncient Super Duo", Emperor made their television debut on the MTV Tempo Network In November 2012 with a video to their international debut single "Kawasaki" (Available on iTunes and all major digital music stores). The tribute song will be featured as a bonus track on Emperor's debut album which is yet to be titled, but it is expected to be released in February.



