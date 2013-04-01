Sandy McQueen Exposes Vital Information About the Elevation Group Scam

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- As the internet marketing industry blooms and many self-made online entrepreneurs seek innovative ways to earn money and to grow that money even further through various investment options, the numbers of online scams have increased as well. Designed to swindle aspiring investors who are dreaming of financial freedom, many online scams are so cleverly created that the average investor wouldn’t know what hit them. One so-called rip-off that has recently caught the attention of the online community is the Elevation Group scam ; however, one popular business blogger claims otherwise.



Sandy McQueen, popular internet marketer, author and owner of http://mcqueenathome.com/ has recently published an article exposing the truth about the alleged Elevation Group Scam. This is a classic example of why many people get confused whether a scam is real or just a smoke-screen meant to create negative publicity for a company. According to Sandy, in the case of the Elevation Group Scam, it is just not the case.



“If there is any reason why some people might say (that) The Elevation Group (is a) scam, it could be that they have not made the money they thought they would. There are a couple of reasons why this could be the case. The first is not following the advice as closely as they should. Another reason is taking no action at all. This may sound hard to believe, but there are some people who do not follow through on things and then blame others, when the fault lies with them.” says Sandy in her latest article ‘The Elevation Group Scam?’



Based on Sandy McQueen’s expose about the truth behind this supposed scam, The Elevation Group is a real legitimate service that is currently helping many people achieve financial freedom. Founded by Mike Dillard, a respected and successful marketer, The Elevation Group is simply a membership site where he shares his knowledge on how to achieve the same level of success when it comes to business and investments. Like any other investment course, success is based on each individual’s perseverance in making it work and claiming that a program is a scam simply because some have failed, has mislead countless people.



Sandy’s new informative article is expected to shed the light on this topic, helping defuse the confusion that is currently circulating on the internet. To read the complete article, visit her blog today or contact her directly for additional details.



About McQueenAtHome.com

McQueenAtHome.com is a respected online marketing blog that tackles the latest news about affiliate marketing, working from home and making money online. Sandy McQueen shares her insights through this website, providing helpful advice that enriches the mind of her followers and subscribers.



Contact Information:

Sandy McQueen, site owner

Avon, IN 46123

317-839-1271

mcqueenathome@gmail.com

http://mcqueenathome.com/