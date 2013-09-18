Sandy Utah Cutting Edge Podiatrist, Dr. Ryan Anderson (D.P.M.) from Bountiful Announces "Grand Opening" of "Draper" Shoe Store Geared for Patients Who Have "Heel Pain" or Have Undergone "Fast" or "Tenex" Procedures

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- If one is looking for relief from foot pain or other related problems, this is the right place! At Foot and Ankle Specialists of Utah, they take pride in being the “specialists” who will listen to their patients and understand their problem. They are trained to diagnose and treat all foot and ankle problems as well as other problems that arise related to abnormal function of ones feet. Rest assured that a visit to their office means one will be greeted by a friendly staff and physician.



Their comfortable office is stocked with cutting edge tools to help them diagnose and treat their patients in the most effective manner. They always focus on finding the most conservative methods to help their patients heal, however they have advanced training in reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle. Their board certified physicians have performed thousands of surgical procedures and take pride in finding the best treatment for ypatients. With easily accessible offices in Bountiful and Salt Lake City, they can be reached from most of the Salt Lake valley in less than 20 minutes. They are committed to getting their patients fast, effective care so please call thems or request an appointment



http://www.bountifulfootdoctor.com/appointment.html



Renaissance Bountiful Location:



1551 South Renaissance Towne Dr.

Ste. 370

Bountiful, UT 84010

(801) 292-4425



Draper Location:

11762 South State Street Ste. 340

Draper, UT 84020

(801) 566-7297

( Located in the Canyon Crest Medical Center)



Testimonial: "Dr. Ryan Anderson recently performed a dry needling procedure on my left foot. This occurred after a break and sprain of my left foot; and after many, many months of suffering with both plantar fasciitis and an intensely painful bone spur. The dry needling procedure (microplantar fasciotomy) not only provided great relief but also allowed me much greater mobility, pain free. Especially, since before the procedure, each step I took was excruciatingly painful. I can't praise Dr. Anderson's skill, sensitivity, and expertise enough! Combined with the fact that he has a well-trained/top notch support staff. This procedure was done in his office and avoided the more costly alternative of foot surgery--requiring an extended rehabilitation period. With this procedure available, no one should suffer like I did. Thanks so much Dr. Anderson and staff!" - Sally



ABOUT US

All our professionals at Foot and Ankle Specialists of Utah maintain the highest levels of accreditation and pursue ongoing education to stay abreast of the latest trends in podiatry. Our comfortable office is stocked with cutting edge tools to help us diagnose and treat you in the most effective manner. We always focus on finding the most conservative methods to help you heal, however we have advanced training in reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle. Our board certified physicians have performed thousands of surgical procedures and take pride in finding the best treatment for you.