Sanex Explains How to Take Good Care of Your Skin

Essentially, the skin’s main function is to preserve moisture inside your body and to excrete the different types of poisons that can be limiting to your immune system’s ability to maintain overall health. It was created to be your body’s first line of defence against environmental hazards. And with effective skincare methods, healthy skin has the capacity to renew and hydrate itself.



How to take good care of your skin



When you’re taking care of your skin you shouldn’t only focus on the outer layers (what we see) because the skin organ has other layers that are also crucial to its health.

- The sebaceous is the inner layer of the skin, which is made up of fat and is responsible for producing sebum (natural oils that keep the skin moist).



- The dermis is the layer that contains tiny blood vessels, hair follicles and nerve endings that detect pain and pressure.



- The epidermis is made up of overlapping dry cells and it’s responsible for keeping vital nutrients inside the body, while ensuring that toxic waste is defecated.



As it is briefly stated above, each layer of the skin has a unique function which contributes to keeping you healthy. This means that whether you have sensitive, dry or oily skin, you should carefully select skin care products that enhance your skin’s natural functions.



How skin can benefit from exercise



We all know that exercise is good for all our main organs (heart, lungs and brain). What we tend to overlook, however, is the fact that our skin is also a very important body organ.

- By increasing blood flow, exercise helps nourish your skin cells and keep them vital. Blood carries oxygen to all working cells in the body.

- Exercise cleanses your skin from inside. This plays as a good balance for the person who follows great skin care tips when treating the outer layer of their skin.

- Exercise also reduces stress; this improves conditions such as acne and eczema.



The benefits of healthy skin

When your whole body is functioning well, it’s inevitable that you’ll feel good. Your heart, your stomach, your liver and your skin are all body organs that actively reduce the burden on the immune system as it fights off infections and diseases. Additional responsibility is added on the skin, however, because – as the first line of defence against environmental hazards – it has to also protect the above-mentioned organs so they can perform their duties.



According to dermatologists, maintaining healthy skin is the first step to sustaining a healthy body. First of all the epidermis makes sure that all your water-rich organs don’t dry out and die, by blocking out most of the ultraviolet rays that released by the sun. The amazing thing is that the skin barrier can’t block out all of the sunlight; because your body needs Vitamin D in order to build healthy bones and teeth.



Healthy skin is resistant to harmful viruses and bacteria. This simply implies that if you take good care of your skin every day, then you’ll have less health problems to worry about.



About Sanex

