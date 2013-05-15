Sani-Bright - the Preferred Carpet Cleaning Company in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Sani-Bright is a trusted name in Carpet Cleaning in the state of Indianapolis. Carpet Cleaning is a tedious task and should be handled by professionals. Sani-Bright provides the people of Indianapolis with the best possible services while thoroughly explaining the procedure and why different instances call for different methods for carpet cleaning. Many people argue that spending too much on only getting dust rubbed off the carpets or rugs is a waste of cash and time. The staff at Sani-Bright puts customers' minds at ease with a simple explanation. Since green concepts have taken over the businesses and push them to become socially responsible, Sani-Bright plays its part and uses Hot Water Extraction method to clean all carpets. This method is also called Steam Cleaning but it does not actually use steam as the temperature needs to create vapor (375 degrees) will damage the carpet or rug to be cleaned.



Hot water extraction works in three steps. The first is to pre condition the carpet or red to be treated with chemical solution which allows the soil and dust to become entrapped in a soapy sludge which is easier to remove. The next step involves the application of hot water with high pressure, nearing a steaming temperature which acts with the chemical to emulsify the presence of soil and dirt particles. Finally the carpet or rug is treated with a special vacuum cleaner designed to remove the chemical sludge of cleaning agent plus dirt which results in removal of up to 95 percent of the moisture content present in the carpet. The outcome is a clean, dust-free carpet which feels brand new.



Sani-Bright offers Carpet Cleaning services in Carmel, IN and in Fishers, IN among other towns. The Carpet and Rug Institute has accredited Sani-Bright Carpet Cleaning equipment with a gold rating for its impeccable service and proper use of equipment. Both residential as well as commercial carpet cleaning services are offered by the company. Some of the perks of getting services from Sani-Bright include the unbeatable warranty they offer; these include:



- 10 day spot warranty –the company will redo the cleaning for free in the first ten days if any spot reappears on the carpet

- 10 day odor warranty – if the recommended Pure Bright Odor Removal formula does not work, the company will service the carpet within 10 days of receiving complaint

- 30 day spot and spill –any spots or spills will be cleaned within first 30 days after servicing



For more information, interested folks may visit http://sani-bright.com/



