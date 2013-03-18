Sani-Chem Now Selling to the General Public Online and from Their Clearwater Showroom

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Sani-Chem Cleaning Supplies is excited to announce that they are now selling direct to the general public at wholesale prices with no minimum order. The Clearwater, Florida-based company offers thousands of the best cleaning products and supplies for businesses and homes at wholesale prices.



Family-owned and operated since 1976, Sani-Chem has served their satisfied customers for over 36 years by fulfilling all of their cleaning supply needs with the most highly effective, top- selling products on today’s market. To better serve their customers in Florida and around the country, they are now offering wholesale janitorial cleaning supplies, chemicals, equipment, hand soaps, hand sanitizers and paper products to the public. “Our goal has always been to achieve 100-percent satisfaction of each client with a combination of exceptional customer service and top-quality products,” said a Sani-Chem spokesperson. “We’re excited to be able to bring that same dedication to the general public.”



As cleaning and janitorial supplies Clearwater specialists, Sani-Chem Cleaning Supplies offers an extensive line of the very best cleaning supplies for homes and businesses. With more than 18,000 important products from the world’s leading manufacturers available in their online catalog or their Clearwater showroom, customers can get the highest quality products at lower prices. Because Sani-Chem has no minimum purchase, customers only have to buy what they require. In addition, their concentrated cleaners can save hundreds of dollars each year on cleaning supplies while providing superior results over other commercial brands.



The professional cleaning product supply company offers the best chemical cleaning products from the top manufacturers such as the highly popular Spartan line of highly effective products. The Spartan Chemicals Tampa specialists carry everything from their environmentally green all-purpose cleaners to their powerful Airlift Smoke and Odor Eliminator. In addition, customers can find a full line of Spartan aerosols, floor cleaners, carpet spotters, degreasers, ready-to-use spray cleaners, polishes, glass cleaners and many other highly effective chemical cleaners from the internationally-acclaimed leader.



Sani-Chem product categories include can liners, receptacles/trash cans, carpet care, chemical dispensing, cleaning chemicals, janitorial supplies, restroom/bowl cleaners and cleaning equipment. Other categories include paper products, gloves, sponges and pads, Green & Green Seal Certified Products, hand cleaners and sanitizers, laundry, mats, NCL Stone Care, pool cleaning, safety and wipes, sanitary supplies, scrubbing, stripping & buffing pads, warewashing, and window cleaning supplies. In addition to detailed product information and pricing arranged by category, the website also provides in-depth articles on cleaning methods for floors, carpets and other surfaces.



Their Customer Service Department can quickly locate any item, and will even provide advice or assistance without obligation to purchase. Their commercial cleaning supplies St. Petersburg Account Managers can visit customer sites throughout the Tampa Bay area to assess cleaning needs, suggest solutions, and even train staff in correct product usage.



Shipping is free within Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Sarasota or Hillsborough County of Florida with a $100.00 minimum order with same day or next day delivery on their own trucks. For more information, please visit http://www.sanichem.com/shop/



About Sani-Chem Cleaning Supplies

