Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Sanitary Hardware Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Sanitary Hardware market in India to grow at a CAGR of 17.89 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in real estate construction. The Sanitary Hardware market in India has also been witnessing the increase in demand for luxury sanitary ware products. However, the availability of low-quality products as a potential substitute could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Sanitary Hardware Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Sanitary Hardware market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Jaquar and Company Pvt Ltd., HSIL Ltd., Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd., Cera Sanitary Ware Ltd., and Kholer India Corporation Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Grohe India Pvt. Ltd., TOTO India Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Duravit India Pvt Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145231/sanitary-hardware-market-in-india-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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