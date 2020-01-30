Sanitary Napkin / Pads, Tampon & Pantyliners Market Analysis & Forecast For Next 5 Years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- HTF Market Report released a new research document of 70 pages on industry titled as 'India Sanitary Napkin / Pads, Tampon & Pantyliners Market Overview, 2018-2023' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes important players/vendors such as Kimberly-Clark Lever Private Limited, Unicharm India Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2018-2023.



The report titled "India Sanitary Napkin / Pads, Tampon & Pantyliners Market Overview, 2017-2022" provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sanitary Napkin market in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data - thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through four years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. HTF Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. Additionally, the report includes a complete guide on global Sanitary Napkin market, with focus on regions like North America, South America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.



India Sanitary Napkin market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 8% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22, on account of low per capita expenditure and penetration of sanitation products by Indians allows room for significant market growth. The government of India eagerly draws in with various private entities and non-government associations (NGOs) to make and distribute low-cost sanitary napkins. Total India sanitary napkin market is comprised of rural sanitary market and urban sanitary market in both, value as well as volume terms. Urban dominates the market with more than 80% of share in the year 2016-17. P&G and Johnson & Johnson have captured 90% of the market.



Major players operating in the sanitary napkin market of India are Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited, Kimberly-Clark Lever Private Limited, Unicharm India Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson Limited etc.



Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2021-22

Objective of the study:

- To present a global and Indian overview on sanitary napkin industry.

- To analyze and forecast the market size of India sanitary napkin, in terms of value.

- To define, classify and forecast sanitary napkin market on the basis of segments like Rural sanitary napkin market & Urban sanitary napkin market

- To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the sanitary napkin industry of India



Approach for the Report:

HTF Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the sanitary napkin market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews - both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small players who otherwise have less presence on the web.



HTF Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, HTF Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers' value sales data for different types of sanitary napkin products were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.



Scope of the Report:

"India sanitary napkin / Pads, Tampon & Pantyliners Market Overview, 2017-2022'" discusses the following aspects of sanitary napkin market in India:

- Global sanitary napkin Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Global sanitary napkin Market Segmental Analysis: By Country

- India sanitary napkin Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Rural sanitary napkin Market Size By Value & Forecast

- Urban sanitary napkin Market Size By Value & Forecast

- India sanitary napkin Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- Rural sanitary napkin Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- Urban sanitary napkin Market Size By Volume & Forecast

- India sanitary napkin Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Demographic, By Age Group

- Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age below 24 years

- Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age from 24 years to 35 years

- Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age above 35 years

- Key Vendors in this market space



Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to sanitary napkin industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Report Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. India - Total Women, Menstruating women and its penetration (Overall vs Rural vs Urban)

4. India Sanitary Napkin Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.1.1. Overall Market

4.1.2. Urban vs Rural Market

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Demographic (Rural Vs. Urban)

4.3. Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age below 24 years

4.3.1. Total women, Menstruating women and its penetration

4.3.2. ASP, Total Usage per Cycle and Volume Contribution

4.4. Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age From 24-35 years

4.4.1. Total women, Menstruating women and its penetration

4.4.2. ASP, Total Usage per Cycle and Volume Contribution

4.5. Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age above 35 years

4.5.1. Total women, Menstruating women and its penetration

4.5.2. ASP, Total Usage per Cycle and Volume Contri



....Continued



