New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sanitary Protection in Belarus"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The stabilisation of the Belarusian economy continued in 2013, with the main areas in sanitary protection registering positive growth in both volume and value terms. The fact sanitary protection products are considered essential by consumers in Belarus makes the area more resistant to adverse economic circumstances. However, in 2013 economical consumption remained the main trend in the area. Price sensitivity amongst a large number of consumers in Belarus is currently having a major impact on...
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Pantyliners, Sanitary Protection Including Intimate Wipes, Tampons, Towels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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