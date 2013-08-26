"Sanitary Protection in Belgium" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Players in sanitary protection still face problems of saturation, cannibalisation and distrust. Due to the ageing of the female population and the growing use of contraceptives, menstruation is becoming increasingly light. This phenomenon benefits ultra-thin towels but also dampens overall sales of sanitary protection. Moreover, the category is also continuing to suffer from cannibalisation from incontinence products - as many sanitary protection products continue to be used for the purpose of...
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Intimate Wipes, Sanitary Protection Excluding Intimate Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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