Fast Market Research recommends "Sanitary Protection in Cameroon" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Rising demand for standard towels was supported by growing awareness, as this is the main entry point for new consumers in sanitary protection. As advertising from key players was sustained, consumer awareness increased. Moreover, higher disposable incomes, especially amongst middle-income consumers, favoured an increasing shift from using substitute products such as toilet paper, whilst also increasing the demand for more specific products, such as slimmer towels. Other types of sanitary...
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Pantyliners, Sanitary Protection Including Intimate Wipes, Tampons, Towels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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