Fast Market Research recommends "Sanitary Protection in Canada" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The consumer base for sanitary protection continues to be negatively impacted by age demographic changes in Canada. In 2013, the number of Canadians aged 65 and above increased by 4% to reach 5.4 million, growing at a faster rate than an overall population growth of 1.2%. As a result, the target market for feminine hygiene products, the number of women aged 12-54 years, remained almost static. Subsequently, volume of sanitary protection sales saw only as modest increase of 1%. Value, on the other hand, saw a rise of a little over 1% in 2013, with pricing playing a role in supporting higher value growth compared to volume.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013, sanitary protection in Canada remained dominated by Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark; Johnson & Johnson sanitary protection brands were acquired in 2013 by Energizer Holdings, which now ranks third. Together these three companies accounted for 84% of total retail value sales of sanitary protection by the end of 2013.
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Industry Prospects
The changing age demographic in Canada will negatively impact the sanitary protection industry as the consumer base will consistently decrease over the forecast period. Sanitary protection in Canada is expected to experience a low constant value CAGR of 0.2% (at constant 2013 prices) reaching sales of C$407 million by 2018.
Product coverage: Pantyliners, Sanitary Protection Including Intimate Wipes, Tampons, Towels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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