Sanitary Protection in China: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Standard towels without wings continue to shrink in market size, with negative value growth in 2012. With the rising living standards and growing purchasing power, more women opt out of standard towels without wings, choosing standard towels with wings or ultra-thin towels instead, for more comfort and better protection, along with the climbing consciousness of personal well-being among female consumers.
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Intimate Wipes, Sanitary Protection Excluding Intimate Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
