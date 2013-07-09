Sanitary Protection in Costa Rica - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sanitary Protection in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Further product segmentation and the promotion of brands which target teenagers who are only beginning to menstruate were the main trends in sanitary protection in Costa Rica during 2012. Local manufacturers continued to engage in efforts to add features and functions to their products with the aim of differentiating them from the many competing products in the category which can be seen on the shelves of Costa Rican grocery retailers. The manufacturers of sanitary protection in Costa Rica pay...
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Intimate Wipes, Sanitary Protection Excluding Intimate Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
