"Sanitary Protection in Estonia" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- The category of sanitary protection saw a 2% increase in current value sales in 2011, resulting in a total of EUR5 million. Considering that volume sales growth of sanitary protection excluding intimate wipes was half a percentage point, most of the increase in value sales is explained by the unit price increase and the enhanced purchasing power of Estonian women that allows them to purchase higher-quality products. Although the female population aged 10-54 declined by 1% in 2011, according to...
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Intimate Wipes, Sanitary Protection Excluding Intimate Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
