"Sanitary Protection in Hong Kong, China" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sanitary Protection in Hong Kong, China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Ultra-thin towel remained the most important and fastest growing sanitary product in Hong Kong, with current value growth of 6% to reach sales of HK$350 million in 2012. Consumers in Hong Kong preferred ultra-thin towels because they feel that it is more comfortable and invisible, even when wearing figure hugging outfits in the day. In addition, there were also increasing marketing activities for ultra-thin towels. This created greater awareness among female consumers on the benefits and...
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Intimate Wipes, Sanitary Protection Excluding Intimate Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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