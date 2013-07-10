Sanitary Protection in Ukraine - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Sanitary Protection in Ukraine" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- At the end of the review period, sales in sanitary protection were effectively boosted by manufacturers through a focus on innovation. Procter & Gamble Ukraine appealed to women with the Always Platinum range of ultra-thin towels and pantyliners, with an improved silky surface, better absorption properties and a feminine design and scent. The Libresse range was enriched with Libresse Natural Care pantyliners and towels with antibacterial properties and 0% perfume for sensitive skin. The Kotex...
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Intimate Wipes, Sanitary Protection Excluding Intimate Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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